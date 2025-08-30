Fireworks Factory Explosion in Kerala: Tragedy Strikes at Kannapuram
A devastating explosion in Kannapuram, Kerala, claimed a life and demolished a house. The blast, linked to illegal firework manufacturing, has led to the arrest of prime suspect Anoop Malik. An investigation is underway, amid political accusations and concerns about growing illegal activities in the region.
In a tragic incident in Kannapuram, North Kerala, a powerful explosion tore through a house, resulting in one fatality and leveling the structure. Police identified the deceased as K Mohammad Asham of Challad, who was inside the building when the explosion occurred.
The house, allegedly used for illegal firework manufacturing, was rented by Anoop Malik, now under arrest. Malik, reportedly linked to past incidents involving illegal explosives, faces scrutiny as investigators probe the blast's causes. The explosion rattled the neighborhood, damaging four adjacent properties.
Political tensions have flared as CPI(M) alleges Malik's ties to the Congress party. In response, Congress officials called for a thorough investigation into the procurement of explosives and attributed such incidents to police negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
