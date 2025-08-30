Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance
Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant highlighted the rise of human-wildlife conflict due to urban expansion and industrialisation at a NALSA conference. Emphasis was placed on the need for enhanced awareness and justice for vulnerable communities affected. New schemes and legal frameworks aim to balance coexistence with biodiversity.
Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant has cast a spotlight on the intensifying issue of human-wildlife conflict during a recent conference organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). Speaking at the event, Justice Kant attributed the surge in conflicts to rampant urban growth and industrialisation, leading to a convergence between human habitats and wildlife territories.
He underscored how this proximity has not only resulted in clashes but also placed marginalized communities at a disadvantage, lacking the means and awareness to claim legal rights or compensation. Addressing these gaps, a new NALSA scheme aims to provide legal aid and assistance, a move hailed as a 'game changer'.
The event saw participation from various judicial and state officials, highlighting the urgency for a holistic approach to policy reform. The introduction of resources like a 'Compendium on Human-Wildlife Conflict' and enhanced legal support schemes demonstrate a commitment to fostering coexistence and justice for all affected parties.
