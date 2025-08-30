Punjab Jewel Heist: Arrest in Ferozepur Shooting Plot

A suspect, Jagroshan Singh, was taken into custody by police in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Saturday for allegedly shooting and injuring a local businessman. The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Zira, where the victim sustained serious injuries from the attack.

Police identified Jagroshan Singh, a resident of Naushera Pannua in Tarn Taran district, as the shooter. Initial investigations suggest he acted on instructions from Lakhbir Singh, a gangster operating from abroad. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the full extent of the network involved.

According to Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban, Singh was arrested on the Canal Bridge on Jhatra Road in Mansur Dewa village, Zira. He is the third suspect apprehended in connection with the case, following earlier arrests of Harjeet alias Jeeta and Sanmukh alias Sunny.