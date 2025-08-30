Left Menu

Punjab Jewel Heist: Arrest in Ferozepur Shooting Plot

Jagroshan Singh was arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur district for allegedly shooting a businessman. He acted under the direction of foreign-based gangster Lakhbir Singh. Police arrested him based on reliable inputs. This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation to dismantle the criminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:45 IST
Punjab Jewel Heist: Arrest in Ferozepur Shooting Plot
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect, Jagroshan Singh, was taken into custody by police in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Saturday for allegedly shooting and injuring a local businessman. The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Zira, where the victim sustained serious injuries from the attack.

Police identified Jagroshan Singh, a resident of Naushera Pannua in Tarn Taran district, as the shooter. Initial investigations suggest he acted on instructions from Lakhbir Singh, a gangster operating from abroad. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the full extent of the network involved.

According to Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban, Singh was arrested on the Canal Bridge on Jhatra Road in Mansur Dewa village, Zira. He is the third suspect apprehended in connection with the case, following earlier arrests of Harjeet alias Jeeta and Sanmukh alias Sunny.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Inv...

 India
2
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
4
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025