Left Menu

Swift Response Ordered to Warwan Valley Cloudburst

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ordered immediate relief and rehabilitation after a cloudburst in the Warwan Valley affected numerous families. Though there was no loss of life, many homes and agricultural lands were damaged. Relief efforts and restoration of essential services are underway in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 08:34 IST
Swift Response Ordered to Warwan Valley Cloudburst
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a devastating cloudburst in the Warwan Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has commanded swift action for relief and rehabilitation. The incident severely damaged 15 homes and significant agricultural land in Margi hamlet, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep concern over the damage caused by flash floods in the district. On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh arrived at the site to evaluate the current circumstances.

Immediate instructions have been issued to restore connectivity and secure the Bakerwals in higher terrains. A government-run community kitchen is operational, and efforts are ongoing to reinstate essential services for the affected populace as damage assessments continue.

TRENDING

1
Venus Williams Teams Up with Leylah Fernandez for U.S. Open Magic

Venus Williams Teams Up with Leylah Fernandez for U.S. Open Magic

 Global
2
Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

 India
4
Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025