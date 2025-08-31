Swift Response Ordered to Warwan Valley Cloudburst

In response to a devastating cloudburst in the Warwan Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has commanded swift action for relief and rehabilitation. The incident severely damaged 15 homes and significant agricultural land in Margi hamlet, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep concern over the damage caused by flash floods in the district. On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh arrived at the site to evaluate the current circumstances.

Immediate instructions have been issued to restore connectivity and secure the Bakerwals in higher terrains. A government-run community kitchen is operational, and efforts are ongoing to reinstate essential services for the affected populace as damage assessments continue.