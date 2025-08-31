Left Menu

Modi and Xi Forge New Paths for India-China Relations at Security Forum

During a regional security forum, Indian President Narendra Modi met with China's President Xi Jinping to improve bilateral relations. This meeting occurs following Washington's tariffs on Indian goods and amidst a history of military tension along their border. Both nations agreed on border management and resumed direct flights.

31-08-2025
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian President Narendra Modi expressed a commitment to enhance ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This meeting, a part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, is Modi's first visit in seven years and highlights an intent to fortify relationships amidst global tensions.

The dialogue comes shortly after the U.S. imposed steep tariffs on Indian products, attributing it to New Delhi's oil trade with Russia. Amidst these pressures, Modi and Xi aim to project solidarity against Western influences, emphasizing mutual respect and trust in their bilateral exchanges.

This effort to redefine Indo-Chinese relations also includes resolving military tensions at the Himalayan border and restarting direct flights between the two countries, suspended since 2020. As part of improving ties, China has also lifted export curbs, emphasizing its opposition to the U.S. tariffs.

