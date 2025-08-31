Supreme Court Orders Probe into Delayed Uploading of Punjab and Haryana High Court Decision
The Supreme Court has mandated a probe into the delayed uploading of a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that denied anticipatory bail. The top court directed the steno book of the judge’s secretary to be confiscated and a report from the National Informatics Centre to be prepared.
The Supreme Court has intervened in the case of a delayed upload of a Punjab and Haryana High Court order rejecting anticipatory bail. The directive came as the court ordered the seizure of the steno book belonging to the judge's secretary to determine when the order was typed and corrected.
In a session held, Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi noted discrepancies in the timeline of the case. Although the order was dated July 31, 2025, it remained absent from the court's website until at least August 20. The court subsequently requested a discrete inquiry by examining the data from the National Informatics Centre.
The Supreme Court has issued notices, including to the state of Haryana, while instructing interim measures to avoid coercive actions against the petitioner. This move aims to ensure that all procedural irregularities in uploading court decisions are addressed effectively.
