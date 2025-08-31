Decade-Old Fugitive Apprehended: The Capture of Lalit Saini

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Lalit Saini, a 30-year-old man wanted for murder and robbery in a 2015 case, officials reported on Sunday. Saini, originally from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was implicated in the death of an auto driver during a robbery incident.

According to police statements, Saini and his associates allegedly attacked Hazari Lal, an auto driver, and made away with his belongings. The victim later died from his injuries. Saini was declared a proclaimed offender after failing to appear in court during the subsequent trial.

Acting on credible intelligence, police set up a trap near the Dwarka court complex, leading to Saini's arrest. During interrogation, Saini confessed to committing multiple crimes in Delhi. Further investigations are currently ongoing.

