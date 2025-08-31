Left Menu

Decade-Old Fugitive Apprehended: The Capture of Lalit Saini

Delhi Police have arrested Lalit Saini, a 30-year-old man previously declared a proclaimed offender for a decade-old murder and robbery case. Saini was wanted for the 2015 killing of an auto driver in Dabri. After years on the run, he was caught near the Dwarka court complex.

Updated: 31-08-2025 15:18 IST
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Lalit Saini, a 30-year-old man wanted for murder and robbery in a 2015 case, officials reported on Sunday. Saini, originally from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was implicated in the death of an auto driver during a robbery incident.

According to police statements, Saini and his associates allegedly attacked Hazari Lal, an auto driver, and made away with his belongings. The victim later died from his injuries. Saini was declared a proclaimed offender after failing to appear in court during the subsequent trial.

Acting on credible intelligence, police set up a trap near the Dwarka court complex, leading to Saini's arrest. During interrogation, Saini confessed to committing multiple crimes in Delhi. Further investigations are currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

