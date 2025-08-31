Supreme Court Urged to Reform Political Party Regulations
A Supreme Court plea seeks the Election Commission's intervention to develop rules for registering and regulating political parties, highlighting serious concerns about criminal activities and lack of transparency. The plea argues that better oversight could curb corruption and promote democratic values by addressing the role of criminals in politics.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has been petitioned to instruct the Election Commission of India to establish clear rules for the registration and regulation of political parties, aiming to bolster secularism, transparency, and political justice. The plea emphasizes that without these regulations, illegitimate parties could threaten democratic ideals.
Filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the plea highlights that 'bogus political parties' tarnish the country by incorporating criminals and extorting large sums of money for party positions. Additionally, some of these organizations reportedly convert black money into legitimate funds, per a recent media report.
The plea suggests that the Election Commission and possibly the Law Commission of India should examine successful models from developed democracies to curb political corruption. Such measures are deemed essential for ensuring political accountability and sustaining public trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
