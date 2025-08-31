Tragic End: Digital Harassment Leads to Woman's Death
A young woman in Thane district, Maharashtra, died by suicide during a video call with her boyfriend. Accusations of harassment and blackmail led to the man's detention. Allegations suggest he manipulated multiple women. An inquiry is ongoing, though no FIR is registered yet.
A 23-year-old woman tragically died by suicide during a video call with her boyfriend in Maharashtra's Thane district.
The boyfriend faces detention amid allegations of harassment and blackmail, as reported by police on Sunday.
The young woman's family claims this man has deceived other women similarly. The relationship began on Instagram, escalating to manipulation and threats related to personal videos, ultimately leading to the woman's death. An inquiry is ongoing, with controversial decisions surrounding her cremation without an autopsy, and no formal FIR has been filed yet.
