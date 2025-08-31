Daring Midnight Rescue: Eight Saved from Chenab River

In an intense midnight operation, eight individuals were successfully rescued from drowning in the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The rescue unfolded over three chilling hours, with police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams working tirelessly under challenging conditions.

The operation was set in motion after a distress call reached the Assar police station, revealing that the group had become trapped while collecting floating timber with a makeshift raft. Reduced visibility due to dense fog exacerbated the situation, but determined efforts ensured the safe rescue of all involved.

Officials have issued a stern warning to locals, emphasizing the dangers of the swollen Chenab river and urging the public to heed weather advisories. Engaging in such perilous practices not only endangers lives but may also lead to strict legal consequences, authorities cautioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)