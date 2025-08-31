Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Boys Found in Delhi Canal

The bodies of two missing boys, Vaibhav and Yash, were found in a canal near JJ Colony in northwest Delhi. Authorities suspect accidental drowning. The boys, both friends and students, were last seen Saturday evening. A kidnapping case was initially registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

Tragic Discovery: Missing Boys Found in Delhi Canal
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two boys, who went missing from Delhi's Wazirpur area, were discovered in a canal near JJ Colony, an official revealed on Sunday.

Identified as Vaibhav, 11, and Yash, 12, these young friends were both residents and students in Wazirpur. Their sudden disappearance around 6 pm on Saturday alarmed their families and prompted an investigation.

Initially treated as a possible kidnapping based on a report from Vaibhav's mother, Shanti Devi, police teams were mobilized to find the boys. However, as the search unfolded, and CCTV footage was reviewed, alarming news arrived. The bodies had been sighted in a nearby canal, retrieving their remains confirmed by family members.

Despite suspicions initially pointing towards foul play, the arrangement of their belongings at the canal's bank suggested an accidental drowning, potentially due to the canal's depth. Authorities emphasized that the autopsy will provide clarity on their tragic end, guiding further investigatory steps.

