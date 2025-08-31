Putin and Xi's Strategic Dialogue Amid Global Power Shifts

Amid increasing global tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in strategic discussions about Russia's relations with the United States. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the talks but refrained from providing further details.

These deliberations occurred on the fringes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China. The discussion follows closely on the heels of Putin's recent meeting in Alaska with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The high-level talks underscore the shifting power dynamics on the global stage, with both Russia and China keen on strengthening their geopolitical influence amid the evolving international order.

