Israel's Controversial Annexation Plans: A Geopolitical Tipping Point

Israel is mulling the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank in reaction to France and other countries recognizing a Palestinian state, according to Israeli officials. Discussions on the matter will continue on Sunday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet convenes.

The possible extension of Israeli sovereignty over lands captured in the 1967 Middle East war was reportedly on the cabinet's agenda, aiming to shift focus from the ongoing Gaza conflict. The specific areas for potential annexation, such as Israeli settlements or the Jordan Valley, remain undetermined.

The initiative is expected to provoke strong reactions from Palestinians, Arab nations, and Western countries. Uncertainties linger regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's position, while Israeli and Palestinian leaderships have so far remained silent on the issue, amid growing international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)