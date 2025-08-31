Punjab Police Disrupt Major Drug Smuggling Network

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have apprehended an established drug smuggler, seizing 3.50 kg of heroin and Rs 2 lakh in cash from his possession. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat narcotic trafficking in the region.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the suspect as Manjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar Enclave. Singh is a repeat offender with multiple cases lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act across Punjab and New Delhi.

The law enforcement's current focus is to trace both the origin and the intended destination of the drugs, aiming to completely dismantle the smuggling network. Commissioner of Police Jalandhar, Dhanpreet Kaur, emphasized the importance of this operation in uncovering broader trafficking linkages.