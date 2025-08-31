Left Menu

Rebuilding Gaza: Great Trust Plan Under Scrutiny

The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration is considering a plan, named the GREAT Trust, to administer Gaza, relocate its population, and transform it into a tourist resort and manufacturing hub. The controversial proposal involves offering incentives and aid to relocate Palestinians, amid ongoing military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Washington Post has revealed a significant proposal circulating in President Donald Trump's administration regarding the reconstruction of Gaza. The plan proposes U.S. administration of the area for a decade, with the goal of transforming it into a tourist destination and manufacturing hub.

The prospectus outlines plans for temporary relocation of Gaza's 2 million inhabitants, facilitated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. This entity prioritizes U.S. private security over U.N.-led aid, raising humanitarian concerns and inciting backlash from Palestinians and international groups.

With escalating military operations around Gaza City, the situation remains tense. Israeli forces have increased their presence, turning the area into a declared combat zone. This, coupled with Trump's suggestion to 'take over' Gaza, continues to provoke strong reactions.

