Rebuilding Gaza: Great Trust Plan Under Scrutiny
The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration is considering a plan, named the GREAT Trust, to administer Gaza, relocate its population, and transform it into a tourist resort and manufacturing hub. The controversial proposal involves offering incentives and aid to relocate Palestinians, amid ongoing military tensions.
The Washington Post has revealed a significant proposal circulating in President Donald Trump's administration regarding the reconstruction of Gaza. The plan proposes U.S. administration of the area for a decade, with the goal of transforming it into a tourist destination and manufacturing hub.
The prospectus outlines plans for temporary relocation of Gaza's 2 million inhabitants, facilitated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. This entity prioritizes U.S. private security over U.N.-led aid, raising humanitarian concerns and inciting backlash from Palestinians and international groups.
With escalating military operations around Gaza City, the situation remains tense. Israeli forces have increased their presence, turning the area into a declared combat zone. This, coupled with Trump's suggestion to 'take over' Gaza, continues to provoke strong reactions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Trump
- Reconstruction
- GREAT Trust
- Humanitarian
- Aid
- Israel
- Military
- U.S
- Relocation
ALSO READ
Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods
Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed
Officials say Houthi authorities raided UN offices in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and detained at least one staffer, reports AP.
Israel's Controversial Annexation Plans: A Geopolitical Tipping Point
UN Offices in Yemen Raided: Tensions Escalate