Rebuilding Gaza: Great Trust Plan Under Scrutiny

The Washington Post has revealed a significant proposal circulating in President Donald Trump's administration regarding the reconstruction of Gaza. The plan proposes U.S. administration of the area for a decade, with the goal of transforming it into a tourist destination and manufacturing hub.

The prospectus outlines plans for temporary relocation of Gaza's 2 million inhabitants, facilitated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. This entity prioritizes U.S. private security over U.N.-led aid, raising humanitarian concerns and inciting backlash from Palestinians and international groups.

With escalating military operations around Gaza City, the situation remains tense. Israeli forces have increased their presence, turning the area into a declared combat zone. This, coupled with Trump's suggestion to 'take over' Gaza, continues to provoke strong reactions.