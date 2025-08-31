Military Mayhem: Arrest and Allegations Stir Controversy at Atrauli Station

Two Army personnel on leave were involved in a violent altercation at Atrauli police station, leading to their arrest and jailing, officials confirmed Sunday.

The incident ignited protests from local villagers who accused the police of excessive force, resulting in a standoff at the station.

Senior police officials, including SSP Sanjiv Suman, engaged with ex-Army officials to resolve tensions. The incident allegedly began when the soldiers visited the station for a family matter, reportedly attacking a police officer. There are also allegations against the police for using undue force, which are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)