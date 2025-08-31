Left Menu

Military Mayhem: Arrest and Allegations Stir Controversy at Atrauli Station

Two Army personnel, on home leave, were jailed after a brawl at the Atrauli police station. This incident sparked protests alleging police high-handedness. Senior police officials addressed the tensions after discussions with ex-Army personnel, ensuring both sides of the story were considered.

Two Army personnel on leave were involved in a violent altercation at Atrauli police station, leading to their arrest and jailing, officials confirmed Sunday.

The incident ignited protests from local villagers who accused the police of excessive force, resulting in a standoff at the station.

Senior police officials, including SSP Sanjiv Suman, engaged with ex-Army officials to resolve tensions. The incident allegedly began when the soldiers visited the station for a family matter, reportedly attacking a police officer. There are also allegations against the police for using undue force, which are under investigation.

