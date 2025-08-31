Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils Unified Emergency Number: A New Era of Smart Policing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Gujarat's 'Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System', a streamlined service for all emergency needs. Declaring an era of smart policing, the initiative replaces multiple helplines. Shah emphasized national security and eradication of Naxalism, crediting PM Modi's leadership for safety achievements.

Gandhinagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced the 'Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System' in Gujarat, marking a pivotal step in advancing smart policing within the state. This initiative simplifies emergency services by replacing numerous helpline numbers with a singular, unified contact number.

Amit Shah highlighted the significance of this development, stating it as part of a broader vision for enhanced internal security under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also reiterated the government's objective to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and maintain robust national security measures.

In addition to the emergency system, Shah unveiled Jan Rakshak vehicles and housing projects worth Rs 217 crore for police personnel, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to fortifying security infrastructure in Gujarat, especially following past security challenges under previous administrations.

