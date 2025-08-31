Gujarat Unveils Unified Emergency Number: A New Era of Smart Policing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced the 'Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System' in Gujarat, marking a pivotal step in advancing smart policing within the state. This initiative simplifies emergency services by replacing numerous helpline numbers with a singular, unified contact number.

Amit Shah highlighted the significance of this development, stating it as part of a broader vision for enhanced internal security under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also reiterated the government's objective to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and maintain robust national security measures.

In addition to the emergency system, Shah unveiled Jan Rakshak vehicles and housing projects worth Rs 217 crore for police personnel, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to fortifying security infrastructure in Gujarat, especially following past security challenges under previous administrations.