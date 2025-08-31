Mysterious Death of Bihar Assistant Sub-Inspector
A 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector, Rajesh Kumar Singh, was discovered hanging in his barrack in Gaya, Bihar. The Bihar Military Police official, from Saran district, is under investigation following suspicions raised by his sister. Authorities are awaiting a formal complaint for initiating further investigations.
A tragic incident unfolded in Gaya district, Bihar, as a 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector was found hanging in his barrack. The official was identified as Rajesh Kumar Singh, originally from Saran district.
Singh, an ASI posted with the Bihar Military Police, had his body sent for a post-mortem examination, and his family has been notified of the unfortunate event. Gaya's SSP, Ramanand Kumar Kaushal, confirmed the developments.
Reports have surfaced regarding Singh's sister suspecting possible foul play in his death. The SSP noted that an investigation will be launched upon receiving a written complaint from the family.
