Exemptions for Tribals in Proposed Uniform Civil Code

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Sunday that tribals in the northeast and other parts of the country would be exempted from the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). According to Rijiju, this move is designed to allow tribal communities the freedom to continue their traditional lifestyles.

Speaking at an event organized by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Rijiju clarified the government's position amid growing discussions on social media. He emphasized that the government's intention is to create a Uniform Civil Code while maintaining the unique customs of tribal groups.

Rijiju did not name any individuals during his address. The Law Commission is currently evaluating the UCC, and the state of Uttarakhand has already implemented the code. The minister reiterated that tribal areas, specifically those under Schedules 5 and 6, will remain outside the UCC's reach.