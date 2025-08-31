Left Menu

Exemptions for Tribals in Proposed Uniform Civil Code

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that tribals in the northeast and other regions will be exempt from the proposed Uniform Civil Code. This decision aims to allow them to live according to their customs. The Law Commission is examining the UCC issue, with Uttarakhand having implemented it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:18 IST
Exemptions for Tribals in Proposed Uniform Civil Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Sunday that tribals in the northeast and other parts of the country would be exempted from the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). According to Rijiju, this move is designed to allow tribal communities the freedom to continue their traditional lifestyles.

Speaking at an event organized by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Rijiju clarified the government's position amid growing discussions on social media. He emphasized that the government's intention is to create a Uniform Civil Code while maintaining the unique customs of tribal groups.

Rijiju did not name any individuals during his address. The Law Commission is currently evaluating the UCC, and the state of Uttarakhand has already implemented the code. The minister reiterated that tribal areas, specifically those under Schedules 5 and 6, will remain outside the UCC's reach.

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
2
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India
3
Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
4
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025