Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of 10 unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala, following a lawsuit by the National Immigration Law Center. The ruling halts the Trump administration's plans, which allegedly violate U.S. laws protecting vulnerable children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:41 IST
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the deportation of 10 unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala, citing potential violations of U.S. laws. The restraining order, issued on Sunday, came after the National Immigration Law Center filed a complaint on behalf of the children, aged 10-17.

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan ordered the Trump administration to halt the deportations for 14 days and called for an immediate hearing. The administration had struck an agreement with Guatemala permitting the removal of unaccompanied children, planning to start deportations over the weekend.

The lawsuit argues that deporting these children would violate protections provided by Congress. The Department of Homeland Security and Guatemala's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

 India
2
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
3
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
4
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025