Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Target Key Hamas Figure Amid Intensified Military Campaign in Gaza

Israeli forces intensified their military campaign in Gaza, targeting Abu Ubaida, Hamas' armed wing spokesman. This escalation comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet plans to discuss seizing Gaza City, seen as Hamas' last stronghold. Local health officials report rising casualties amidst dire humanitarian conditions.

Residents in Sheikh Radwan, a large neighborhood in Gaza City, faced continuous Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes, forcing many to seek refuge elsewhere. Despite these hostilities, the Israeli military plans to evacuate civilians before launching a full-scale offensive, although this is not expected for several weeks.

Protests in Israel have intensified, demanding an end to the war and the release of remaining hostages from the initial Hamas-led attack in October 2023. The conflict has devastated Gaza, where over 63,000, mostly civilians, have died, compounding the region's humanitarian crisis.

