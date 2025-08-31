UN Under Siege: Houthis Raid Aid Agency Offices in Yemen
Iran-backed Houthis have raided UN food and children's agency offices in Yemen's capital, detaining at least one UN employee, following the killing of their senior leaders in an Israeli strike. The raids are part of a crackdown on the UN and international organizations in rebel-controlled areas.
- Country:
- Egypt
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels tightened their grip on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Sunday by raiding the offices of United Nations' food and children's agencies. At least one UN employee was detained, escalating tensions following the Israeli airstrike that killed prominent Houthi leaders, including their prime minister.
Abeer Etefa, spokeswoman for the World Food Programme, confirmed the raid to The Associated Press, condemning the arbitrary detention of humanitarian staff. UNICEF offices were also targeted, as confirmed by both a UN and a Houthi official, who requested anonymity.
The raids highlight a broader Houthi campaign against international organizations in Yemen. Meanwhile, the rebels have vowed to intensify attacks on Israel and its interests, promising a military strategy that includes missiles, drones, and a naval blockade.
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthis
- Yemen
- UN
- Israel
- raid
- food agency
- children's agency
- Iran
- Sanaa
- detention
ALSO READ
UN Staff Detained in Houthi Raids Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen
Officials say Houthi authorities raided UN offices in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and detained at least one staffer, reports AP.
UN Offices in Yemen Raided: Tensions Escalate
Gambling Raid Uncovers Teen-Patta at Virar East
Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus Amid ED Raids