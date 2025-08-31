UN Under Siege: Houthis Raid Aid Agency Offices in Yemen

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels tightened their grip on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Sunday by raiding the offices of United Nations' food and children's agencies. At least one UN employee was detained, escalating tensions following the Israeli airstrike that killed prominent Houthi leaders, including their prime minister.

Abeer Etefa, spokeswoman for the World Food Programme, confirmed the raid to The Associated Press, condemning the arbitrary detention of humanitarian staff. UNICEF offices were also targeted, as confirmed by both a UN and a Houthi official, who requested anonymity.

The raids highlight a broader Houthi campaign against international organizations in Yemen. Meanwhile, the rebels have vowed to intensify attacks on Israel and its interests, promising a military strategy that includes missiles, drones, and a naval blockade.