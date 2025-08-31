Left Menu

Alleged Assault on the Ganga: Shocking Case of Deception

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a boat on the Ganga near Kolkata. He befriended her online, posing as a government official to gain trust. The incident happened in March, followed by blackmail. The woman lodged a police complaint in July. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a boat on the Ganga River near Kolkata's Prinsep Ghat. The individual, who had befriended the woman on a social networking site, was apprehended on Saturday night in Behala and subsequently presented in court on Sunday, according to police reports.

The disturbing incident occurred in March but came to light when the accused reportedly blackmailed the woman multiple times, extorting money from her. She finally lodged a complaint in July, leading to a manhunt as the suspect had been on the run, a police officer disclosed.

The accused had pretended to be a high-ranking central government official to build the woman's trust. Over time, they communicated frequently, with conversations eventually leading to an invitation for a boat ride on the Ganga for supposed sightseeing. During this outing, the alleged sexual assault transpired, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

