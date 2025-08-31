Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Rigorous Public Complaint Resolution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of resolving public complaints during a state-wide review meeting. He stressed the need for transparency, effective grievance resolution, and preparations for upcoming festivals and exams. Adityanath also prioritized women's safety and voiced concerns over drug quality and agricultural supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that negligence in addressing public grievances is intolerable under any conditions. He highlighted this during a comprehensive review meeting, discussing law and order, the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), the CM Helpline, and health services with top officials.

Adityanath underlined the importance of complainant satisfaction in judging officer performance. He prioritized women's safety and revitalized the Anti-Romeo Squad statewide. Moreover, he introduced a new phase of 'Mission Shakti' planned for the upcoming Navratri and drew attention to ensuring effective flood relief and disease prevention efforts.

The chief minister also mandated rigorous anti-counterfeiting actions in healthcare and agricultural supply chains. Preparations for the Preliminary Eligibility Test were also outlined, emphasizing security and smooth conduct, with over 25.31 lakh candidates expected to participate across 1,479 centers in 48 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

