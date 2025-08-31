Left Menu

Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

A 27-year-old man, Pavan J K, was stabbed in the leg by an unidentified gang near T Dasarahalli, Bengaluru. The attack took place near Nelamaheshwaramma temple during the night of August 27-28. The gang confronted Pavan and his friend, leading to a violent encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man faced a terrifying ordeal as he was stabbed in the leg by an unidentified gang near T Dasarahalli in Bengaluru. The incident, according to police reports, unfolded late at night on the cusp of August 27 and 28 near the Nelamaheshwaramma temple.

In a statement provided to authorities, the victim, Pavan J K, recounted how the gang intercepted him and his friend during their motorcycle journey home. An altercation ensued when Pavan questioned their identity, prompting the gang to lash out violently.

Pavan's friend, identified as Bharath, managed to escape the scene by abandoning their vehicle. The police are actively searching for the attackers, as the community grapples with the shocking news.

