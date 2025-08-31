Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

A 27-year-old man faced a terrifying ordeal as he was stabbed in the leg by an unidentified gang near T Dasarahalli in Bengaluru. The incident, according to police reports, unfolded late at night on the cusp of August 27 and 28 near the Nelamaheshwaramma temple.

In a statement provided to authorities, the victim, Pavan J K, recounted how the gang intercepted him and his friend during their motorcycle journey home. An altercation ensued when Pavan questioned their identity, prompting the gang to lash out violently.

Pavan's friend, identified as Bharath, managed to escape the scene by abandoning their vehicle. The police are actively searching for the attackers, as the community grapples with the shocking news.

