Europe Plans Multinational Troop Deployment to Ukraine with U.S. Support

Europe is formulating plans for a multi-national troop deployment in Ukraine, aiming to provide post-conflict security. US backing, including control, command, and surveillance capabilities, is part of the plan, with potential participation of tens of thousands of troops. European leaders are set to meet in Paris to further discuss the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:29 IST
Europe is crafting well-structured plans for the deployment of multinational troops to Ukraine, aiming at bolstering post-conflict security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed to the Financial Times.

She stated that support from the U.S., corroborated by former President Trump, will include control and command systems along with intelligence and surveillance assets. This move, potentially involving tens of thousands of European-led troops, was agreed upon during talks between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and key European leaders.

High-level discussions will continue in Paris on Thursday. European leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, are expected to attend at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to further deliberate on the security strategy for Ukraine.

