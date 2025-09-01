Tragic Ganesh Procession: Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives

A devastating accident occurred in Narsapuram mandal, West Godavari, on Sunday when a tractor-trolley overturned during a Ganesh procession, resulting in the loss of four lives, including a minor.

According to police reports, the incident took place as the local Ganesh procession made its rounds in the area. The narrow 20-foot road is suspected to have contributed to the tragedy, coupled with alleged driver negligence.

One person was injured and rushed to the nearest hospital, while authorities continue to investigate the precise cause of the accident. A case is being registered as the probe seeks to allocate responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)