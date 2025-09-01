Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Vehicle Theft Suspects

Two suspected vehicle thieves were apprehended after a confrontation with police late Sunday. One suspect, injured during the exchange of fire, was hospitalized. This operation follows the theft of a motorcycle from a police head constable's residence. Weapons and the stolen motorcycle were recovered at the scene.

  • India

In a dramatic late-night operation, two men suspected of being part of a vehicle theft gang were arrested following a high-stakes encounter with police. Authorities revealed that one suspect was injured during the exchange of gunfire and subsequently hospitalized.

The encounter unfolded after a motorcycle went missing on August 19 from the home of Head Constable Raghavendra Shahi in Itiyathok town, leading to the initiation of a police case against unknown perpetrators.

During the Sunday night confrontation on the Lalapurwa village-Harraiya Jhooman road, law enforcement, including the Itiyathok police and Special Operation Group (SOG), engaged the suspects under attack. Manish Tiwari, one of the suspects known for his criminal history, sustained injuries while his accomplice, Surendra Kumar Bharti, was captured at the site. Recovered items included a firearm, ammunition, and the stolen motorcycle, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

