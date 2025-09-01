Left Menu

Deadly Air Strike Devastates Darfur Clinic

A Sudanese army air strike has resulted in the death of at least 12 individuals at a clinic in Darfur. This tragic incident was reported by AFP and shared on social media. However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of this event.

Deadly Air Strike Devastates Darfur Clinic
A tragic air strike by the Sudanese army has led to the deaths of at least 12 people at a clinic located in the beleaguered Darfur region, according to a statement from AFP posted on the social media platform X.

The air strike has intensified the already critical humanitarian situation in the region and has sparked international outcry over the ongoing violence in Darfur.

Efforts to confirm the details independently have so far been unsuccessful, as Reuters reports they have not been able to verify the information at this time.

