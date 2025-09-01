Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney
A 39-year-old man was arrested after crashing his car into the Russian consulate in Sydney. The incident occurred on Monday morning in Woollahra, with police responding to reports of an unauthorized vehicle. A police constable sustained an injury during the encounter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 05:25 IST
A man was detained after his vehicle crashed through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, officials confirmed on Monday.
Local TV stations Sky News and Nine broadcast footage showing the abandoned car with a broken window near the consulate's flagpole in the Woollahra district.
According to New South Wales police, officers arrived following reports of a suspicious vehicle on Fullerton Street, and a constable was injured during the altercation prior to the arrest of the 39-year-old driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Vehicle Theft Suspects
Roof Collapse in Police Lines: Ensuring Safety Amidst Adversity
Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket
Ex-Police Officer Sentenced for Fidayeen Attack: Justice Served Decades Later
Jammu and Kashmir Police Unravel Fake Terror Plot by Woman Lawyer