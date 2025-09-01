Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney

A man was detained after his vehicle crashed through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, officials confirmed on Monday.

Local TV stations Sky News and Nine broadcast footage showing the abandoned car with a broken window near the consulate's flagpole in the Woollahra district.

According to New South Wales police, officers arrived following reports of a suspicious vehicle on Fullerton Street, and a constable was injured during the altercation prior to the arrest of the 39-year-old driver.

