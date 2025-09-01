Left Menu

Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney

A 39-year-old man was arrested after crashing his car into the Russian consulate in Sydney. The incident occurred on Monday morning in Woollahra, with police responding to reports of an unauthorized vehicle. A police constable sustained an injury during the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 05:25 IST
Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A man was detained after his vehicle crashed through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, officials confirmed on Monday.

Local TV stations Sky News and Nine broadcast footage showing the abandoned car with a broken window near the consulate's flagpole in the Woollahra district.

According to New South Wales police, officers arrived following reports of a suspicious vehicle on Fullerton Street, and a constable was injured during the altercation prior to the arrest of the 39-year-old driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key All Blacks Players Return Ahead of South Africa Test

Key All Blacks Players Return Ahead of South Africa Test

 Global
2
Eric Trump Expands Crypto Ventures: Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

Eric Trump Expands Crypto Ventures: Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

 Global
3
Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney: Man Arrested

Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney: Man Arrested

 Global
4
Dollar's Dance: Awaiting Labor Data and Fed Decisions

Dollar's Dance: Awaiting Labor Data and Fed Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025