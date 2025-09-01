Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney: Man Arrested
An incident occurred at the Russian consulate in Sydney when a man crashed his car into the property's gates. The 39-year-old driver was arrested, and a police officer was injured. A white vehicle was removed from the scene, and the consulate temporarily closed before reopening.
A dramatic scene unfolded in Sydney on Monday when a car crashed into the Russian consulate. New South Wales police responded to reports of an unauthorized vehicle at the consulate's address on Fullerton Street just after 8 a.m.
Police attempted to engage with the driver, but the vehicle was driven into the consulate gates, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old man. A young police constable sustained an injury during the incident.
The consulate experienced a brief closure but reopened shortly after. Witnesses recounted seeing a police helicopter and a flatbed truck removing a white vehicle. Television footage revealed a car with a damaged window near a Russian flagpole.
