Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney: Man Arrested

A dramatic scene unfolded in Sydney on Monday when a car crashed into the Russian consulate. New South Wales police responded to reports of an unauthorized vehicle at the consulate's address on Fullerton Street just after 8 a.m.

Police attempted to engage with the driver, but the vehicle was driven into the consulate gates, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old man. A young police constable sustained an injury during the incident.

The consulate experienced a brief closure but reopened shortly after. Witnesses recounted seeing a police helicopter and a flatbed truck removing a white vehicle. Television footage revealed a car with a damaged window near a Russian flagpole.