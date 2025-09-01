Ukrainian Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Russian Power Substation

Fallen debris from a Ukrainian drone ignited a fire at a power substation in Russia's Kropotkin, highlighting the tensions between the two nations. The Krasnodar region's administration confirmed that the fire was swiftly extinguished, and there were no reported injuries. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict.

The full impact of the attack remains unclear, and Reuters has not independently verified the details. Air raid alerts persisted for hours across several southern Russian regions, reflecting the heightened state of alert as tensions continue to simmer.

Flight operations were temporarily suspended at multiple airports, including those in Saratov and Volgograd, to ensure safety, according to Russia's civil aviation body, Rosaviatsia. Ukraine maintains that its strikes target critical infrastructure in Russia, with both sides denying any intention to harm civilians in the ongoing conflict initiated in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)