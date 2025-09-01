Indian Army Thwarts Terror Infiltration at LoC Amid High Alert
The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in Poonch's Mendhar Sector. The attempt coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu. Enhanced vigilance by the White Knight Corps led to intense exchanges of fire and subsequent area lockdown for search operations.
The Indian Army effectively thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in the Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, officials reported on Monday.
This infiltration attempt occurred as Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the winter capital Jammu to evaluate the aftermath of recent heavy rains and flash floods.
Alert troops from the White Knight Corps quickly responded to suspicious movement detected near Balakot at approximately 5:30 a.m., engaging in firefight to prevent the infiltration. The army has since reinforced its presence in the area to prevent further breaches.
