Punjab Flood Crisis: Amit Shah Engages with State Leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Punjab's Governor and Chief Minister to assess the state's flood situation. Incessant rains have caused severe flooding across multiple districts, affecting thousands. Shah assured all possible assistance, while the Chief Minister addressed the gravity of the calamity to Prime Minister Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken proactive measures by speaking with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the flood crisis affecting the state, officials confirmed on Monday.

During their telephonic conversations, both the governor and the chief minister updated Shah on the ongoing situation and the administrative measures being implemented to aid those impacted by the floods.

Shah pledged comprehensive support to mitigate the disaster's impact. Persistent rains have inundated several districts of Punjab, forcing the state government to extend school closures until September 3. The excessive rainfall in August has been the highest in 25 years, according to officials.

