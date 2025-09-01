Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, has become embroiled in a legal dispute following a statement he made in 2024 about the situation for Sikhs in India. The Allahabad High Court will hear his petition on September 3, challenging an earlier order from a Varanasi judge.

Gandhi's statement, made in America, was accused of being divisive, leading to protests. Nageshwar Mishra, a resident of Varanasi, sought legal action, filing an application for an FIR against Gandhi but was initially denied by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA).

The revisional court, however, admitted Mishra's plea, prompting Gandhi to file a revision petition claiming the Varanasi court's decision was erroneous. The legal proceedings spotlight broader tensions surrounding his contentious remarks.

