Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts
Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, challenges a Varanasi court order regarding a 2024 statement made in America about India's environment for Sikhs. Allegedly divisive, the statement led to legal actions by complainant Nageshwar Mishra. The Allahabad High Court is set to hear the petition on September 3.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, has become embroiled in a legal dispute following a statement he made in 2024 about the situation for Sikhs in India. The Allahabad High Court will hear his petition on September 3, challenging an earlier order from a Varanasi judge.
Gandhi's statement, made in America, was accused of being divisive, leading to protests. Nageshwar Mishra, a resident of Varanasi, sought legal action, filing an application for an FIR against Gandhi but was initially denied by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA).
The revisional court, however, admitted Mishra's plea, prompting Gandhi to file a revision petition claiming the Varanasi court's decision was erroneous. The legal proceedings spotlight broader tensions surrounding his contentious remarks.
