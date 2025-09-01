Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Manoj Sada Captured in Joint Police Raid

Bihar Police, in collaboration with Karnataka Police, have apprehended Manoj Sada, a criminal wanted in multiple cases of murder, kidnapping, and illegal firearm possession. Sada, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested in Raichur district, Karnataka, and has been brought back to Bihar for further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:48 IST
Notorious Criminal Manoj Sada Captured in Joint Police Raid
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal, Manoj Sada, was apprehended in Raichur district of Karnataka in a joint operation by Bihar and Karnataka Police, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Sada, sought for multiple charges including murder and kidnapping across Bihar's Khagaria, Saharsa, and Darbhanga districts, carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. He was connected with various Naxalite groups in the past.

Following his arrest on August 29, he was presented to a court in Raichur before being transferred to Bihar. The police plan to produce him before a court in Khagaria to request a remand for comprehensive interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

 India
2
Rumbling Unease: Seismic Activity Shakes Afghanistan-Pakistan Region

Rumbling Unease: Seismic Activity Shakes Afghanistan-Pakistan Region

 Global
3
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
4
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025