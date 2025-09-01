Notorious Criminal Manoj Sada Captured in Joint Police Raid

A notorious criminal, Manoj Sada, was apprehended in Raichur district of Karnataka in a joint operation by Bihar and Karnataka Police, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Sada, sought for multiple charges including murder and kidnapping across Bihar's Khagaria, Saharsa, and Darbhanga districts, carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. He was connected with various Naxalite groups in the past.

Following his arrest on August 29, he was presented to a court in Raichur before being transferred to Bihar. The police plan to produce him before a court in Khagaria to request a remand for comprehensive interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)