Goa's New District: A Step Toward Enhanced Governance or a Rush Decision?

In a significant administrative move, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced the imminent creation of a third district in the coastal state. The government plans to reorganize four talukas from the existing South Goa district, with Quepem town designated as the new district's headquarters.

The announcement has stirred debates, with Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao questioning the urgency of the decision. He demanded transparency regarding the financial impacts, suggesting that the move to notify the new district by December 31 is premature.

Despite oppositional queries, CM Sawant emphasized that the decision has been duly discussed in both the state cabinet and legislative assembly. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's governance strategy, which advocates for smaller districts to ensure effective governance at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)