Amit Shah's Critical Flood Inspection in Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited flood-affected areas in Jammu to evaluate the situation and ongoing relief efforts. He is set to undertake an aerial survey and convene meetings on disaster response. Over 130 casualties have been reported due to the devastating floods and landslides.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the flood-affected areas in Jammu on Monday, according to officials.

Shah is slated to visit Manguchak, the district's worst-hit village, for a firsthand assessment. He was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his inspection on the Tawi bridge near Bikram Chowk, where Shah evaluated damages along the riverbanks.

Having arrived in Jammu the previous night, Shah's itinerary included an aerial survey of the flood-stricken areas. He also plans to preside over two separate meetings at Raj Bhawan, focusing on flood relief efforts and the impact of flash floods on border security infrastructure.

The region has seen over 130 fatalities and 33 people missing following cloudbursts, landslides, and rampant floods across multiple districts since mid-August. Particularly, record rainfall on August 26-27 led to severe flash floods, heavily impacting infrastructure. A tragic landslide on August 26 claimed the lives of 34 pilgrims en route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

This marks Shah's second visit to Jammu in three months, with his previous visit on May 29. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recently visited Jammu to address matters related to flash floods caused by a cloudburst in Chisoti village, Kishtwar district.

