Bengali Migrant Workers Freed After Alleged Detention by Assam Police

Three migrant workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district were released after being allegedly detained by Assam Police, suspected of being Bangladeshis. The intervention of the Mamata Banerjee government led to their Sunday night release, according to a TMC MP.

TMC MP Samirul Islam, who also chairs the West Bengal Migrant Workers' Welfare Board, asserted that the workers were detained under suspicion and were sent to a detention camp. Their release followed a prompt governmental intervention which also ensured that Rs 1.5 lakh, allegedly extracted illegally, was returned.

The incident reportedly started when the workers, hailing from Shaktipur and Beldanga, were overheard speaking Bengali and were subsequently taken into custody. Allegations of discrimination and mistreatment of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-governed states were reiterated, emphasizing the need for governmental vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)