Left Menu

Bengali Migrant Workers Freed After Alleged Detention by Assam Police

Three migrant workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district were allegedly detained by Assam Police on suspicion of being Bangladeshis. They were released following intervention by the Mamata Banerjee government, reclaiming Rs 1.5 lakh allegedly taken illegally. The incident highlights frequent detentions and alleged mistreatment of Bengali workers in certain Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:12 IST
Bengali Migrant Workers Freed After Alleged Detention by Assam Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three migrant workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district were released after being allegedly detained by Assam Police, suspected of being Bangladeshis. The intervention of the Mamata Banerjee government led to their Sunday night release, according to a TMC MP.

TMC MP Samirul Islam, who also chairs the West Bengal Migrant Workers' Welfare Board, asserted that the workers were detained under suspicion and were sent to a detention camp. Their release followed a prompt governmental intervention which also ensured that Rs 1.5 lakh, allegedly extracted illegally, was returned.

The incident reportedly started when the workers, hailing from Shaktipur and Beldanga, were overheard speaking Bengali and were subsequently taken into custody. Allegations of discrimination and mistreatment of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-governed states were reiterated, emphasizing the need for governmental vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

 India
2
Rumbling Unease: Seismic Activity Shakes Afghanistan-Pakistan Region

Rumbling Unease: Seismic Activity Shakes Afghanistan-Pakistan Region

 Global
3
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
4
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025