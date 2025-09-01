Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Charge for Jammu Flood Relief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting addressing flood relief efforts in Jammu after visiting affected areas. Key officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, joined the discussions on strategies to tackle the damage caused by recent flash floods in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting focused on flood relief measures at the Raj Bhawan, following his swift tour of the severely hit regions in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital.

The strategic meeting saw participation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, and senior officials across civil, police, paramilitary, and military sectors.

Shah, alongside Sinha, Abdullah, and Sharma, visited the Tawi Bridge near Bikram Chowk and Manguchak close to the Jammu airport to assess firsthand the destruction wreaked by last week's unprecedented rainfall and flash floods in the Jammu region.

