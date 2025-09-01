Bridging the Gap: UP Deputy CM's Janata Darshan
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya, held a 'Janata Darshan' to resolve public grievances. Citizens, including farmers and businesspeople, voiced concerns on matters like land disputes and employment. Maurya directed officials to ensure timely and transparent solutions, emphasizing government responsibility.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya engaged with citizens during a 'Janata Darshan' at his official residence, emphasizing his connection with the people.
The event highlighted the importance of timely government intervention in resolving public grievances, with issues ranging from land disputes to employment being addressed.
Maurya urged officials to handle public complaints efficiently and transparently, ensuring that the cases presented were forwarded to the respective departments for prompt resolution.
