Left Menu

Udaipur Court Sentences Man to Death for Heinous Skin Complexion Crime

A court in Udaipur sentenced Kishanlal to death for murdering his wife, Laxmi, by setting her on fire after convincing her to apply a chemical, purportedly to make her skin fair. This case revealed societal biases related to skin color and domestic violence, leaving a deep impact on societal conscience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:40 IST
Udaipur Court Sentences Man to Death for Heinous Skin Complexion Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Udaipur has sentenced a man to death for the appalling murder of his wife. Kishanlal was found guilty of setting his wife, Laxmi, on fire after deceiving her into using an inflammable substance, claiming it would lighten her skin.

The crime, which occurred in Navaniya village on June 24, 2017, shocked the nation and was categorized by the court as a 'heinous crime against humanity.' The verdict was delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Mavli, highlighting the brutality of crimes driven by prejudices against skin color.

Laxmi's chilling dying declaration provided crucial evidence of Kishanlal's persistent taunts regarding her physical appearance. Despite suspecting the chemical might be harmful, she applied it, trusting her husband. The court cited Kishanlal's actions as not only a betrayal of marital trust but also an affront to human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify situation and ensure all Mumbai streets are vacated by Tuesday.

Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify si...

 India
2
Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

 Global
3
Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

 India
4
Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025