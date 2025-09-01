Udaipur Court Sentences Man to Death for Heinous Skin Complexion Crime

A court in Udaipur has sentenced a man to death for the appalling murder of his wife. Kishanlal was found guilty of setting his wife, Laxmi, on fire after deceiving her into using an inflammable substance, claiming it would lighten her skin.

The crime, which occurred in Navaniya village on June 24, 2017, shocked the nation and was categorized by the court as a 'heinous crime against humanity.' The verdict was delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Mavli, highlighting the brutality of crimes driven by prejudices against skin color.

Laxmi's chilling dying declaration provided crucial evidence of Kishanlal's persistent taunts regarding her physical appearance. Despite suspecting the chemical might be harmful, she applied it, trusting her husband. The court cited Kishanlal's actions as not only a betrayal of marital trust but also an affront to human dignity.

