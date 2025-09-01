Knife-Point Cab Heist: Arrests Made

In a dramatic escalation of crime, a cab driver in outer north Delhi became the victim of a knife-point robbery orchestrated by two passengers. The incident saw the brazen duo seize control of the cab and make off with cash, mobile phones, and personal documents.

Police have identified the accused as Rohit alias Golu, 30, and Surender alias Sonu, who were swiftly apprehended in the aftermath of the incident. Law enforcement officials disclosed that the robbery occurred during an overnight ride booked from Bawana Chowk.

After analyzing digital footprints such as call details and app transactions, officers managed to track down the suspects. Further interrogation revealed the stolen car and other evidential finds connecting the accused to the crime scene, opening new avenues in ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)