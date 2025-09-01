Major Surrender: JJMP Maoists Lay Down Arms in Jharkhand

Nine members of the outlawed Maoist faction, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), have laid down their arms in Latehar district, officials revealed on Monday. This significant surrender marks a turning point in the fight against Naxalism in the region.

These rebels, including a top zonal commander and four sub-zonal commanders with bounties totaling Rs 23 lakh, handed over 12 firearms, four of which were AK-47 rifles. The surrender comes as part of a broader appeal by Jharkhand Police for all Maoists to renounce violence and accept the benefits of the state's surrender policy.

Inspector General Saket Kumar Singh noted that with this latest development, no JJMP members remain active in Latehar. The joint efforts of Jharkhand Police and the CRPF have led to the arrest of 75 Maoists in the district since the beginning of the year, showcasing a decisive effort to curb Naxal activities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)