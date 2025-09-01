Left Menu

Bombay Court Demands End to Disruptive Maratha Quota Protest

The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed concern over the city's paralysis due to the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, which escalated beyond peaceful protest. The court called for immediate restoration of normalcy, demanding protesters vacate key areas by Tuesday noon. Jarange's hunger strike intensified as the court criticized ongoing disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:42 IST
Bombay Court Demands End to Disruptive Maratha Quota Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court expressed alarm on Monday over the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, stating that Mumbai has been brought to a standstill. Despite claiming a peaceful protest, Jarange's movement defied conditions, with demonstrations sprawling beyond designated areas.

The court admonished Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, for exacerbating citywide disruptions. Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad emphasized the breach of protest conditions, noting key locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Marine Drive were affected.

Authorities are under pressure to restore normalcy, urging Jarange and supporters to clear vital city areas by Tuesday. The court criticized the state government's approach and demanded a lawful resolution as public inconvenience continues during the Ganpati festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
2
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia
3
From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

 Global
4
Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025