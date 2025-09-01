Bombay Court Demands End to Disruptive Maratha Quota Protest

The Bombay High Court expressed alarm on Monday over the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, stating that Mumbai has been brought to a standstill. Despite claiming a peaceful protest, Jarange's movement defied conditions, with demonstrations sprawling beyond designated areas.

The court admonished Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, for exacerbating citywide disruptions. Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad emphasized the breach of protest conditions, noting key locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Marine Drive were affected.

Authorities are under pressure to restore normalcy, urging Jarange and supporters to clear vital city areas by Tuesday. The court criticized the state government's approach and demanded a lawful resolution as public inconvenience continues during the Ganpati festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)