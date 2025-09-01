Left Menu

Delhi's Legal Definition of Trees: Clarity Amid Confusion

The Delhi government's recent directive clarifies the legal definition of a 'tree' under the DPTA, 1994. The circular stresses that branches are not separate trees, resolving common misinterpretations, especially with species like kikar and babool. Strict adherence to this definition is mandated for consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:43 IST
Delhi's Legal Definition of Trees: Clarity Amid Confusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has issued a directive reminding forest officials about the definition of a 'tree' as outlined in the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. This move aims to prevent confusion by clarifying that branches do not count as separate trees.

The Conservator of Forests has communicated in a circular to all divisions stating that the statutory definition should be adhered to strictly. As per the Act, a 'tree' is defined as a woody plant with branches supported on a trunk not less than five centimetres in diameter and one metre in height.

This clarification resolves ongoing misinterpretations, notably with kikar and babool species. The directive emphasizes the importance of following the legal definition in letter and spirit to ensure uniformity in the Act's application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
2
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia
3
From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

 Global
4
Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025