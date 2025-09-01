Delhi's Legal Definition of Trees: Clarity Amid Confusion

The Delhi government has issued a directive reminding forest officials about the definition of a 'tree' as outlined in the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. This move aims to prevent confusion by clarifying that branches do not count as separate trees.

The Conservator of Forests has communicated in a circular to all divisions stating that the statutory definition should be adhered to strictly. As per the Act, a 'tree' is defined as a woody plant with branches supported on a trunk not less than five centimetres in diameter and one metre in height.

This clarification resolves ongoing misinterpretations, notably with kikar and babool species. The directive emphasizes the importance of following the legal definition in letter and spirit to ensure uniformity in the Act's application.

