Global Scholars Accuse Israel of Genocide in Gaza

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has declared that Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, a stance that adds to a growing number of critiques from global organizations. With 86% of members endorsing the resolution, the organization includes Holocaust experts and could influence world opinion against Israel.

Israel's government, however, has firmly rejected the charges, branding them as antisemitic 'blood libel.' The nation argues that the genocide accusation ignores the context of Hamas's October 7 attack, where militants killed 1,200 people. The debate continues as international human rights bodies further scrutinize these allegations.

While South Africa seeks to hold Israel accountable at the International Court of Justice, legal verdicts may take years. The UN Security Council's potential involvement remains uncertain, as actions require consensus among permanent members, including the US, which is a close ally of Israel.

