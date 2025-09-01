Left Menu

Kerala's Promise to Chengara: A New Chapter for Struggling Families

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's meeting focused on enhancing living standards in Chengara, Pathanamthitta district, where tribal and Dalit families have resided since 2007. The CM emphasized expedited rehabilitation for 1,136 families and coordinated efforts for basic amenities, health camps, and education facilities to resolve ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:20 IST
Kerala's Promise to Chengara: A New Chapter for Struggling Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, steps were proposed to uplift the living standards of families in Chengara, Pathanamthitta district. This region has been home to tribal and Dalit families since their land occupation began in 2007. The Chief Minister emphasized swift action to rehabilitate 1,136 families.

Ministers and officials were instructed to collaborate with the Plantation and Farming Corporations to expedite these efforts. Local initiatives such as distributing ration cards, Onam kits, and employment cards are already underway. Plans to bolster Anganwadi facilities and provide consistent medical care are also in place.

To address essential needs, the meeting outlined measures for ensuring clean drinking water availability. This renewed attention comes as the state recognizes unmet commitments following a partial settlement in 2009, leaving many families with inadequate access to basic services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

 India
2
Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

 India
3
Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister

Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages wi...

 India
4
Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025