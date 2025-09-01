Kerala's Promise to Chengara: A New Chapter for Struggling Families

In a recent meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, steps were proposed to uplift the living standards of families in Chengara, Pathanamthitta district. This region has been home to tribal and Dalit families since their land occupation began in 2007. The Chief Minister emphasized swift action to rehabilitate 1,136 families.

Ministers and officials were instructed to collaborate with the Plantation and Farming Corporations to expedite these efforts. Local initiatives such as distributing ration cards, Onam kits, and employment cards are already underway. Plans to bolster Anganwadi facilities and provide consistent medical care are also in place.

To address essential needs, the meeting outlined measures for ensuring clean drinking water availability. This renewed attention comes as the state recognizes unmet commitments following a partial settlement in 2009, leaving many families with inadequate access to basic services.

