Government to Enforce Court Directives Amid Maratha Quota Protests
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the implementation of Bombay High Court directives concerning the Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange. The government is exploring legal solutions to address the demands for Maratha quota. The court noted violations in the protest's permissions, and Fadnavis aimed to resolve legal issues.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has committed to enforcing the Bombay High Court's directives regarding the Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, asserting that the law will be upheld. This announcement highlights the government's efforts to navigate the legal complexities surrounding the Maratha community's demand for reservation status.
After the High Court identified violations in the protest's permissions, the state administration is actively seeking legal avenues to defuse the situation. Fadnavis, along with deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, convened to strategize on viable legal solutions that can withstand judicial scrutiny.
The protest, sparked by Jarange's hunger strike demanding Kunbi status for Marathas, has escalated tensions, prompting businesses near Azad Maidan to close temporarily. Fadnavis refuted claims of coercion, emphasizing that closures resulted from protest-related disruptions, with police assuring shopkeepers of their safety.
