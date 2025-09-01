Life Sentence for Villager in Pauri Murder Case
A local court has sentenced a man, Rahul, to life imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend five years ago. The crime occurred in Palasain village, Pauri district. Rahul was found guilty of the murder that took place on February 11, 2020, following the woman's mother filing a complaint.
A local court delivered a life sentence to a man on Monday for the murder of his girlfriend, which took place five years ago. Sessions judge Dharm Singh adjudicated the case, finding the accused, Rahul, guilty of the crime and imposed a Rs 5000 fine.
The tragedy unfolded in Palasain village on February 11, 2020, where the woman was killed after visiting Rahul's residence. Both individuals were from the same village. The aftermath saw Rahul's arrest on July 20, 2020, and subsequent detainment in the district jail.
The investigation began when the victim's mother reported the incident to the revenue police. At the time of the murder, she was away visiting another daughter, unaware of the tragedy unfolding in her absence.
