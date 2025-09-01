Left Menu

Life Sentence for Villager in Pauri Murder Case

A local court has sentenced a man, Rahul, to life imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend five years ago. The crime occurred in Palasain village, Pauri district. Rahul was found guilty of the murder that took place on February 11, 2020, following the woman's mother filing a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:36 IST
Life Sentence for Villager in Pauri Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court delivered a life sentence to a man on Monday for the murder of his girlfriend, which took place five years ago. Sessions judge Dharm Singh adjudicated the case, finding the accused, Rahul, guilty of the crime and imposed a Rs 5000 fine.

The tragedy unfolded in Palasain village on February 11, 2020, where the woman was killed after visiting Rahul's residence. Both individuals were from the same village. The aftermath saw Rahul's arrest on July 20, 2020, and subsequent detainment in the district jail.

The investigation began when the victim's mother reported the incident to the revenue police. At the time of the murder, she was away visiting another daughter, unaware of the tragedy unfolding in her absence.

TRENDING

1
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global
2
Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

 India
3
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
4
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025